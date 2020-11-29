area-briefs, 11-30-20

AREA BRIEFS

UND WOMEN DROP OPENER TO MARQUETTE

The University of North Dakota dropped a 90-82 decision to Marquette Sunday as the two teams opened the college women's basketball season in Grand Forks.

Marquette was up by 19 points in the second half before UND rallied to trim the final margin to eight points against its Big East opponent.

UND dressed just eight players for the game, which was played without the presence of fans.

Both teams shot over 45-percent with UND hitting 12 of 24 shots from behind the three-point arc. Five UND players reached double figures, paced by Julia Fleecs’ game-high 23 points. Jaclyn Jarnot added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Maggie Manson and Mikayla Reinke tallied 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Selena Lott paced Marquette with 20 points.

Marquette, down 7-2 early, closed the first quarter with a 24-15 lead and built a 15 point edge in the final four minutes of the first half.

UND made its final push in the fourth quarter, outscoring Marquette 28-19, including a 9-0 run in the final minutes.

The University of North Dakota will return to action next weekend, taking on Montana State and Montana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.