Area briefs - Sept. 19, 2021

JR. BLUES STOP BOBCATS

BLAINE, Minn. – Joey Dosan scored two goals and assisted on another as the Springfield Jr. Blues defeated the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday on the final day of the season-opening NAHL Showcase.

After a scoreless first period, Springfield reeled off three straight goals to open the second. Carson Jones scored 1:55 into the period, with Dosan scoring goals at 5:37 and 9:18 to make it 3-0 Jr. Blues.

Liam Cox-Smith scored for Bismarck at 11:51 but Zach Bade’s power-play tally at 18:02 made it 4-1 going to the third.

Connor Smith scored in the third for Springfield and Blaise Miller added one more for the Bobcats.

Matthew Smith made 21 saves for Springfield, while Erik Forss had 30 stops for Bismarck.

Bismarck plays a two-game series at St. Cloud on Sept, 24-25 before its home opener on Oct. 1, the opening game on a weekend home-and-home series with Minot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0