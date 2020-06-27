Anticipation begins, with concerns, as Twins return to training

"One thing a lot of us aren't thinking about, especially in the media, is when guys get sick -- and they plan on getting sick -- how many go down and who is it," Garver said. "If one of our bullpen guys gets sick and he hangs out with bullpen guys, now three other guys get sick. Now we are in a bad spot because we are losing guys who are in the same position who have the same opportunities to throw. That kind of puts us at a disadvantage.

"First of all, there are guys taking care of themselves, staying safe and staying healthy. At the same time there's a lot of luck because who knows who gets sick? Who knows what happens when one guy gets sick and then two more and what positions do they play, how do we rebound from that.

"It's going to be interesting how teams and management are able to work on that."

Despite his concerns, Garver is ready to play. He's been working out with Max Kepler. He recently caught Trevor May, who wanted to get on a mound. Sergio Romo has been around, too.

"You can't shut him up, though," Garver joked about Romo, "that's the problem."

Garver described his routine as "super monotonous." He said he felt stuck in an offseason mode -- until the season was announced. Now he must accelerate into a shortened spring training.