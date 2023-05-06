Memory of Colonel Donald Kirchoffner May 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “I have seen the Face of Terror,I have Felt the Singing cold of Fear,I have Lived the times most would say are best Forgotten.But at Least I can say I am proud of what I was--- A Soldier.” 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story