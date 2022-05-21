Nathan Osbourn Memorial May 21, 2022 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nathan Osbourn MemorialSaturday, May 28thBurial at Menoken Cemetery @ 2:00 PMFellowship to follow at Century 21,1142 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Memorial Nathan Osbourn Burial Cemetery Turnpike Fellowship Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story