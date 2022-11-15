Angels grab lefty Anderson from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels have signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $39 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal.

The deal was struck hours before Tuesday’s deadline for players to decide whether to accept the qualifying offer. Anderson was given the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer by the Dodgers.

The Angels will lose their second-round pick and the Dodgers will gain a pick after the fourth round in next year’s draft.

Anderson, 32, had a breakout season with the Dodgers in 2022, making his first All-Star team while going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 178 2/3 innings.

The Angels now have five starters under team control for next season: Shohei Ohtani, Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Jose Suarez and Reid Detmers. All but Ohtani are left-handed. The Angels are expected to use a six-man rotation again next season.

FRANCONA, SHOWALTER HONORED

Cleveland's Terry Francona and New York's Buck Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders.

Showalter — who won the NL prize in a very tight race — is just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014 and now the Mets.

The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.

“The game has changed,” Showalter said of his four awards in four decades. “But in a lot of ways it's stayed the same.”

Showalter received eight of 30 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes and 77 total points, edging Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, who finished second. Roberts also earned eight-first-place votes but had just four second-place votes for 57 points.

Atlanta's Brian Snitker, who won the award in 2018, finished third with 55 points.

Showalter led the Mets to the second-best regular season in franchise history, finishing with 101 wins, which was a 24-win improvement over 2021. They finished second in the NL East to the Braves, who rallied to win the division.

Francona won the AL award for the third time in 10 seasons. He received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from the BBWAA panel.

Baltimore's Brandon Hyde finished second — earning nine first-place votes and 79 points — after leading the Orioles to a 31-win turnaround. Seattle's Scott Servais was third with one first-place vote, eight second-place votes and 14 third-place votes. He led the Mariners back to the postseason this season, breaking a playoff drought that lasted two decades.

A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona’s 10th season in Cleveland may have been his best managing job. He's the ninth person to win the award three times.

“It should be considered an organizational award, because that's how I feel," Francona said. "You start hearing people talk about you personally, it makes you a little uneasy, but for the things that it allows me to brag about our organization, that makes me really happy.”

Baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians unexpectedly won the AL Central, overtaking the Chicago White Sox in September and running away with the division.

YANKEES RESIGN RIZZO

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and has taken advantage of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium.

Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.

His agreement is the first major offseason move for the Yankees, who are attempting to re-sign star right fielder Aaron Judge.

PEDERSON, PEREZ TAKE QO

Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.

Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers.

Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 10 of 124 offers have been accepted.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury-tax status of the team losing the player.

Major League Baseball offered last winter to drop qualifying offers and direct draft-pick compensation, and the March lockout settlement tied the proposal to the players’ association agreeing to an international amateur draft. The union rejected the draft in July.

ROYALS TARGET STADIUM

The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said.

In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.

“In the spirit of (Royals founder) Ewing Kauffman, our current mission is to look ahead to ensure that Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals will thrive in this region for decades to come,” Sherman said.

Sherman, who bought the team in 2019, estimated the new stadium could cost up to $2 billion, which he said would make it the most expensive project in Kansas City history.

Sherman announced last year that the Royals were discussing whether to build a new stadium or renovate Kauffman, which will be 60 years old when the team's lease expires in 2031.

In his letter, Sherman said renovating the current stadium up to standards needed to compete with other organizations would cost as much as or more than the new stadium.