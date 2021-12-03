All-state standout Friesz returns to lead Flasher after 17-win season

Flasher was one win away from the state tournament last season and the best player on that team, and one of the best in the state, is back.

The Bulldogs put together a stellar 18-5 record under head coach Brian Nieuwsma, coming up short against Shiloh in the Region 5 championship game.

Jace Friesz put up some of the best numbers in the state for the Bulldogs, averaging 23.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in earning all-state honors.

"I have three young boys and they look up to Jace like a lot of kids do. He's a great role model for how to carry yourself on and off the court," Nieuwsma said. "He's a terrific player in everything he does on the court, but he's also a great leader in our school. He's on the student council. Academically he's terrific. He's the total package."

Opponents have to worry about not just one Friesz, but two.

Javin Friesz averaged 16.5 points per game as a ninth-grader last season and like his brother Jace, is coming off a strong fall on the football field.

"They have that innate sense where they kind of know where each other is at all times," Nieuwsma said. "A big part of it is their high basketball IQ. Both really know how to play the game on top of being naturally talented."

The Bulldogs return three other key contributors off last season's 18-win team.

Nieuwsma is looking for senior Braxton Hatzenbuhler to asset himself more offensively.

"We're going to ask him to be a little more selfish sometimes. He's kind of a throwback to that floor-general type, but we definitely want to see him let it fly with his shot," Nieuwsma said. "He's coming off a great summer. We're expecting big things."

Carter Bonogofsky brings speed and athleticism, while Joey Richter has size at 6-4. Both are juniors.

"We can't get outworked. We don't have a ton of depth right now. We're going to have to be in great shape," Nieuwsma said. "We have a bunch of young guys in the mix that have potential and I think can maybe push for some time and hopefully will allow us to have competitive situations in practice."

Flasher and Grant County combined for a fine football season, advancing to the nine-man quarterfinals. They're hoping some of that can rub off.

"We have kids that like to compete and that's the biggest thing," Nieuwsma said. "They're not going to shy away from tough situations, or tough games. They like being out there with their teammates competing with something on the line."

Shiloh Christian and Flasher are pegged as the team's to beat in the new Super Region 5. Nieuwsma said the field does not lack for quality teams.

"Shiloh has a really nice group back. New Salem's well-coached. Garrison, Wilton-Wing, Washburn all have good kids back. Central McLean's a strong program. Solen has players," Nieuwsma said. "You're going to have to come in locked in every night."

The 1-2 punch of the Friesz brothers could give the Bulldogs a leg up.

"Jace and Javin they just want to win. They enjoy seeing their teammates having success just us much as they do, maybe even more so," Nieuwsma said.

The number of players on the roster sits at 18 heading into the season. Keeping everybody healthy, especially related to virus concerns, is key.

"There is a little more normalcy coming back, but it's (virus) still real," Nieuwsma said. "We still have to be smart. We want to keep everybody healthy so these kids can go out and enjoy the season."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

