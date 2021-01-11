Alabama rolls Ohio State for national title

Alabama rolled past Ohio State to win its 18th national championship in college football on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide overwhelmed Ohio State, completing a 13-0 season with a 52-24 victory at Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship was the sixth for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. The previous titles under Saban came in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Mac Jones, Alabama quarterback, completed 36 of 54 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns.

Alabama scored five first-half touchdowns, piling up 389 first-half yards. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. The Crimson Tide scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to seize a 35-17 lead at halftime.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith set a College Football Playoff record with 12 first-half catches, three ending in touchdowns. The previous record for catches in a CFP game was 11. Smith did not play in the second half due to a hand injury. His 12 catches in the first half totaled 215 yards.

Running back Najee Harris had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score for the Crimson Tide.