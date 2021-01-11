Alabama rolls Ohio State for national title

Alabama rolled past Ohio State to win its 18th national championship in college football on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide overwhelmed Ohio State, completing a 13-0 season with a 52-24 victory at Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship was the sixth for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. The previous titles under Saban came in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Mac Jones, Alabama quarterback, completed 36 of 54 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns.
Alabama scored five first-half touchdowns, piling up 389 first-half yards. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. The Crimson Tide scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to seize a 35-17 lead at halftime.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith set a College Football Playoff record with 12 first-half catches, three ending in touchdowns. The previous record for catches in a CFP game was 11. Smith did not play in the second half due to a hand injury. His 12 catches in the first half totaled 215 yards.
Running back Najee Harris had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score for the Crimson Tide.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Field struggled. After throwing for six touchdowns in the Buckeyes semifinal game over Clemson on Jan. 1, Fields struggled, missing on several throws. Fields finished 17 for 33 and 194 yards.
Ohio State lost running back Trey Sermon on the first offensive play of the game. Sermon, who ran for 193 yards against Clemson, injured his left shoulder on the first play of the game and did not return.
The Buckeyes (7-1) were shorthanded to start with.
Ohio State was without kicker Blake Haubeil and defensive lineman Tommy Togiai and defensive end Tyreke Smith. They were included in Ohio State's status report released during the game.
The school does not specify why any of the 13 players on the list cannot play, but Buckeyes coach Ryan Day did acknowledge last week that Ohio State was dealing with some new COVID-19 cases.
Master Teague had two touchdowns in the first half for Ohio State. Garrett Wilson had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Ohio State was attempting to win its ninth national title and first since 2014.