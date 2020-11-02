Airplane banner over Bismarck-Mandan promotes togetherness

An airplane pulling a banner with the word “Together” that was visible in the sky above Bismarck-Mandan on Monday was tied to a national nonpartisan project that aims to help people bridge differences.

The effort is a collaboration of American artists and producers who say they are working to “reignite the American spirit, where we recognize that we have more in common than not, and the values we share make us stronger as a country.”

The banner was designed by the late graphic artist Milton Glaser, whose designs include the “I Love (heart) New York” logo.

Together banners are being flown across the country this week.

