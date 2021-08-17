After missing last year, Pierce ‘super excited’ for first game with Vikings

"So I played in Baltimore, they have a lot of great, powerful tackles: Haloti Ngata, Brandon Williams, Lawrence Guy who [now] plays for the Patriots," Pierce said. "That defense is driven by outside linebackers. I played with Elvis Dumervil, Terrell Suggs, Matt Judon — a whole bunch of guys that come off the edge — and they want their nose guards to get great A-gap push.

"One of the reasons I signed here was because Dre, when he was recruiting me to come here, told me he believed in my abilities and he believed that I could do a little bit more than that. I just wanted to come in and show him that he was right for what he saw on film. It's just about me growing as a player and getting better and helping the team, not only in the run game but against the pass, as well."

Pierce's only game at U.S. Bank Stadium came during the Ravens' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Oct. 22, 2017; he'll finally play there as a member of the home team Saturday, in front of the fans he said have been behind him for the past 17 months.

"Oh man: The fans, it's been overwhelming," said Pierce, 28. "The love on social media, even though I sat out last year, people were encouraging me — people I've never met before, never spent a day in Minnesota outside OTAs this year. It's a really, really big fan base, really big community, even when I'm walking downtown or going to the grocery store, it's super cool. I'm a people person, I love people, and I'm loving it. The Skol chant was awesome to hear [last Saturday]. The stands will be more packed in the regular season and I'm looking forward to everything, really."

