 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Academic year underway for public schools in Bismarck-Mandan
0 Comments
alert featured

Academic year underway for public schools in Bismarck-Mandan

  • 0

The 2021-22 public school year began in both Bismarck and Mandan on Thursday.

Bismarck is expecting a record 13,550 students this year. Enrollment in Mandan is estimated at about 4,250 students.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both ended last school year with students learning in-person full time without being required to wear masks, and both school districts started this year fully in-person without requiring students or staff to wear masks, though they are recommended.

Both school districts have reentry plans on their websites that list information on instructional models and health and safety protocols. For more information, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/ and https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/en-US

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News