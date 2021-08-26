Academic year underway for public schools in Bismarck-Mandan

Sofie Herrmann, 9, receives high fives from several University of Mary football players who were welcoming Will-Moore Elementary School students to their first day of school on Thursday. An estimated record 13,550 students are expected to fill classrooms at Bismarck Public Schools this year. The school district is recommending masks for students, teachers and staff, but not mandating their use, as COVID-19 remains prevalent in North Dakota.
Mary Stark Elementary School kindergarten students mimic the gestures of the main character in the story "Lion's Lunch" while teacher Farrah Gietzen reads to the class before lining the students up to eat their own lunch on Thursday during the first day of public school in Mandan. During the story one student said, "Mrs. Gietzen, I love school," and another one chimed in, "Me, too." K-12 enrollment in the Mandan Public School District is estimated at about 4,250 students. Masks are recommended but not required for students, teachers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
The 2021-22 public school year began in both Bismarck and Mandan on Thursday.
Bismarck is expecting a record 13,550 students this year. Enrollment in Mandan is estimated at about 4,250 students.
Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both ended last school year with students learning in-person full time without being required to wear masks, and both school districts started this year fully in-person without requiring students or staff to wear masks, though they are recommended.
Both school districts have reentry plans on their websites that list information on instructional models and health and safety protocols. For more information, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/ and https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/en-US.
