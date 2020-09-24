A tribute to country women

The Bismarck Tribune is again partnering with Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize hardworking country women in the region.

The Tribune received 26 nominations for the 27th annual Country Woman of the Year contest.

We narrowed down the nominations to six remarkable women and are pleased to share their stories.

"Country Woman of the Year is a celebration of the role women play in making a family farm a viable enterprise, and in carrying on traditions that are essential to the story of North Dakota," Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said.

North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions is sponsoring the program for the second year.

“Country Woman of the Year is a recognition to the women who advocate for the farm and ranch life,” said Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions. “These strong women know how food gets to the table, and the importance of energy and agriculture working in tandem.”

The winner will be named at an event from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.