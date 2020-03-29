A Tribune reader can win up to $1,000 in Easter Egg Hunt

A lucky reader will be up to $1,000 richer by participating in the Tribune’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Bismarck Heating & Air.

Beginning Friday, a clue meant to direct participants to the golden egg will be published daily in the paper. The egg will be hidden in an outdoor public area somewhere in Bismarck-Mandan.

Seven clues also will appear on the Tribune’s contest and Facebook pages each day around noon. Clues will cease once the egg has been found, and notice will be given that the contest has ended.

Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson encourages participants to follow social distancing guidelines while searching for the golden egg.

“The great thing about Egg Hunt is that it is an individual activity and requires no gathering,” Adkisson said. “We know that while many businesses, including our gyms, pools, and fitness centers are closed, a lot of people will take advantage of warmer days to get outside and hunt for the egg.”

He added that the egg will be hidden in a publicly accessible area, not a confined space.

The golden egg will contain information about how to claim the prize, which amounts to $1,000 for a Tribune subscriber or $500 for a nonsubscriber.