A close call for top-ranked Louisville women

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Louisville spent most of Sunday looking little like the nation's top-ranked team, from struggling to make shots to keeping a determined opponent off the boards.

Of course, it helps to have Dana Evans to offset all that — and allow the Cardinals to barely avoid a huge upset in their first week at No. 1.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help Louisville hang on to beat Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday. It was part of a huge day for the preseason Associated Press All-American in a game in which little came easily for the Cardinals and they had to survive a final-play shot from the Demon Deacons to hold on.

“We needed her down the stretch there,” coach Jeff Walz said of Evans.

And did they ever.

Evans finished with 25 points, the last coming when she banked in a tough drive over Gina Conti and hit the ensuing free throw. That came after she sparked the 14-2 run that helped Louisville (14-0, 7-0 ACC) erase a nine-point deficit with about seven minutes left, scoring twice and assisting on another basket before ending the run with a 3-pointer for a 60-57 lead with 3:27 left.