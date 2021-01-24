A close call for top-ranked Louisville women

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Louisville spent most of Sunday looking little like the nation's top-ranked team, from struggling to make shots to keeping a determined opponent off the boards.
Of course, it helps to have Dana Evans to offset all that — and allow the Cardinals to barely avoid a huge upset in their first week at No. 1.
The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help Louisville hang on to beat Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday. It was part of a huge day for the preseason Associated Press All-American in a game in which little came easily for the Cardinals and they had to survive a final-play shot from the Demon Deacons to hold on.
“We needed her down the stretch there,” coach Jeff Walz said of Evans.
And did they ever.
Evans finished with 25 points, the last coming when she banked in a tough drive over Gina Conti and hit the ensuing free throw. That came after she sparked the 14-2 run that helped Louisville (14-0, 7-0 ACC) erase a nine-point deficit with about seven minutes left, scoring twice and assisting on another basket before ending the run with a 3-pointer for a 60-57 lead with 3:27 left.
“I'm the leader of this team,” Evans said of her winning drive, “so they were counting on me to make something happen — make something out of nothing, so that's what I did.”
And yet, Wake Forest (7-6, 4-5) had a final chance for its first-ever win against a top-ranked opponent. Ivana Raca popped open on the wing for a 3-pointer, but the shot bounced off the iron at the horn.
Conti scored 13 points while Raca had 12 to lead the Demon Deacons, who erased an early nine-point deficit by going relentlessly to the boards. They took their biggest lead at 55-46 on Alexandria Scruggs' stickback before the Cardinals regrouped.
“This group’s got to mentally be able to handle what happened today,” Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover said. “And it’s gonna hurt. ... We’re not into moral victories. I don’t care if we are little ol' Wake Forest. That doesn’t mean anything to us. We wanted that win.”
The Cardinals reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to start the week for the first time. But Walz said he didn’t expect anything would change, noting that while the roster has talent, it isn’t a team that will “just overwhelm you.” His team proved him right Sunday by having to grind out a tough win against a team coming off a 29-point home loss to Georgia Tech.
“It was not a very good effort on our part, just mentally throughout the whole game,” Walz said. “It’s pretty amazing that we even won the basketball game. We really probably did not deserve to.”
No. 2 N.C. State 89, Virginia Tech 87
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last 4½ minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points and No. 2 North Carolina State rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated, beating Virginia Tech 89-87 on Sunday.
Kayla Jones, who made two free throws at the 15-second mark, tallied 22 points for N.C. State (11-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Wolfpack hadn’t played since Jan. 3, and the three-week layoff showed. The lone absence related to the coronavirus test or contract tracing was a big one, with standout center Elissa Cunane missing the game. She is likely out for at least the next game, also against the Hokies.
Georgia Amoore’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds to play for Virginia Tech cut the gap to 88-87 before Raina Perez hit a free throw for the Wolfpack. A heave from near midcourt was well off the mark.
Sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley matched a career high with 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard added 24 points for Virginia Tech (7-7, 2-7).
In a four-minute span of the third quarter, the Hokies wiped out a 10-point hole to go up 56-53. The gap grew to 69-59 by the end of the quarter.
Virginia Tech’s 10-0 run that involved the third and fourth quarters pushed the margin to 73-59 before N.C. State rallied behind Crutchfield.
Virginia Tech led 24-17 by the end of the first quarter as Cayla King and Sheppard each provided nine points. King’s 3-pointer – her fourth of the game -- stretched the lead to start the second quarter.
No. 4 South Carolina 69, LSU 65
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.
And then, as a closely contested game entered its late stages, the 6-foot-5 Boston was a powerful presence under both baskets, and a big reason the fourth-ranked Gamecocks' winning streak increased to nine games.
“You can’t keep a good player down,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. "She’s going to figure out a way to get to her numbers because she’s a competitor.”
Boston scored 11 of her 20 points in the final 14 1/2 minutes and grabbed 14 rebounds to help South Carolina secure a 69-65 victory over LSU on Sunday.
“She scored enough, she rebounded the ball, she facilitated,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Boston. “She played huge minutes for us and I know she was probably tired.”
Destanni Henderson added 16 points and eight assists while Zia Cooke had 11 points for South Carolina (12-1, 7-0 SEC), which won its 26th consecutive game against conference competition.
Khayla Pointer scored 18 and Tiara Young 16 for the Lady Tigers (6-7, 4-3) who'd defeated No. 8 Texas A&M earlier this month and looked primed to stage their second upset of a top 10 team in two weeks when they carried a lead into the fourth quarter.
“We’re still just trying to put together a full game," Pointer said. "This game, we were tit for tat, right there with SC, one of the best teams in the country, and we just got to find ways to pull it out.
"You can’t be that close in a game like that and then lose it at the end, especially on our home court,” she added.
No. 25 Tennessee 70, No. 12 Kentucky 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Rennia Davis added 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and No. 25 Tennessee throttled No. 12 Kentucky 70-53 on Sunday.
The Lady Vols took control in the third quarter when Key scored the first six points of the second half to start an 11-1 run for a 38-23 lead. Tennessee scored the last eight points for a 49-31 lead entering the fourth quarter, which started with a 9-1 run for a 26-point lead.
Rae Burrell scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Vols (10-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) and played sterling defense on Kentucky star Rhyne Howard. Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 off the bench on 5 of 7 shooting.
Chasity Patterson led Kentucky (11-4, 4-3) with 15 points and Howard added 14, six below her average, but was 3 of 16 shooting.
Tennessee's dominating size was the difference. The Lady Vols hounded the Wildcats, who'd won the last three games in the series, into 2 percent (18 of 63) shooting and dominated the boards 56-25. That dominance included 21 offensive rebounds, 19 second-chance points and a 44-18 difference in points in the paint.
Kentucky had it's worst shooting and lowest scoring game of the season.
No. 16 Indiana 74, No. 21 Northwestern 61
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 16 Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61 on Sunday.
The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood's layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.
Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play.
The Wildcats went 3 of 21 after their big lead.
Grace Berger added 14 points for Indiana (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which had its previous two games postponed with opponents' COVID concerns. Jaelyn Penn scored 12.
Veronica Burton scored 17 for Northwestern (8-3, 6-3), which had a four-game winning streak end, and left coach Joe McKeown one win shy of his 300th at the school. Lindsey Pulliam added 15 with nine rebounds, Jordan Hamilton 13 and Wood 12.
Clemson 86, No. 23 Syracuse 77
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 points and short-handed Clemson upended No. 23 Syracuse 86-77 in overtime Sunday after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.
The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time in 10 tries.
Delicia Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clemson (9-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hannah Hank matched her career-high with 15 points, plus eight rebounds.
Tigers coach Amanda Butler chose not to play two starters, freshman leading scorer Gabby Elliott (14.2) and top shot blocker Tyler Bennett (31). Only eight players saw action with Hank, whose layup and two free throws made it a three-possession game with 51 seconds left in OT, and Destiny Thomas, who opened overtime with a 3-pointer for her only points, stepping into the starting lineup.
Kiara Lewis scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Emily Engstler added 17 and nine for the Orange (7-3, 4-3), who were playing their fourth game in eight days after going more than three weeks without a game.
Clemson went 4 of 6 in the extra session while Syracuse was 3 of 8 with six turnovers.
Spray, who entered the game 2 for 21 behind the arc in the four previous games, was 5 of 7 behind the arc in the first half and combined with Robinson for 33 points in building a 52-27 halftime lead. The Tigers were 7 of 16 on 3s and shot 48 percent while Syracuse was at 28 percent (10 of 36).