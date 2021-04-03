 Skip to main content
80th Birthday Card Shower for Virginia Fettig
80th Birthday Card Shower for Virginia Fettig

Join in celebrating the 80th birthday of Virginia Fettig of Napoleon with a birthday by mail! Virginia will celebrate this special milestone on April 09, 2021. Please shower her with cards at Box 304 Napoleon, ND 58561.

