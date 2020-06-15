49ers extend Shanahan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The 49ers are rewarding their head coach that inherited a 2-14 team and took it to the Super Bowl three seasons later.

The team on Monday agreed to a six-year contract extension with Kyle Shanahan, putting him under contract through 2025, a league source confirmed to The Sacramento Bee. The new deal will make Shanahan one of the five highest-paid head coaches in the NFL, per ESPN, which was first to report the news.

Shanahan, 40, signed a six-year contract with the 49ers when he first hired in 2017, becoming the fourth coach in four seasons while the club struggled to find consistency in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's departure after 2014. The new deal replaces the three years remaining on Shanahan's initial contract and comes with a substantial raise, though the financial figures have not been disclosed.

Shanahan, with the help of general manager John Lynch, who was hired at the same time, has turned the 49ers around from a team that had the No. 2 pick in the draft when he was hired to having a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in February's Super Bowl that was squandered to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.