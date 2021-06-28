3M Open should have 'seriously big names' despite competing with Olympics

Cavner said his crew has been in "constant talks" with Mickelson and his agent. Cavner expects Mickelson to wait until late if he does commit. Players have until 4 p.m. Central time the Friday before the tournament and can withdraw any time. This year players who miss the British Open's 36-hole cut have until late Friday night their time to change their minds if they weren't intending to play the 3M Open.

"I can tell you right now, Phil is not going to tell us anything until right before the tournament," Cavner said. "That's just the way he is."

Cavner acknowledged the delayed 2020 Olympics presence "is tough on us," but said "the good news is not everyone can play in the Olympics."

Fowler and Garcia committed to make their 3M Open debuts. So, too, has Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. Recent U.S. Open winner and 2010 British Open champ Louis Oosthuizen and several other major winners including 2009 British Open champion Stewart Cink, who played in Blaine last year, have committed.

The tournament moves to earlier in July in 2023 and move again later in the original seven-year deal that brought a PGA Tour event to Minnesota. Cavner called himself "thrilled" that fans will be fully back in attendance after COVID-19 kept them all away last summer. He said corporate sales are sold out and called ticket sales booming.