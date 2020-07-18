3M Open set to play to silence

Thomas missed the "adrenaline rush" those first two events and at last Sunday's Workday Charity Open, also played at Muirfield Village. He dueled Collin Morikawa all day into a three-hole playoff he lost despite a sloping, breaking 50-foot putt he made that should have won it. Morikawa made a putt from 25 feet on top of his in the silence and then won the next hole.

"Just feeling that buzz and knowing that if I make this putt, the guys behind me and guys in front of me are going to hear a roar," Thomas said Tuesday at a Memorial Tournament news conference. "It's little stuff like that that's different. You've got to get used to it."

Only Thomas' "Come on" shout -- "You heard the roar and it was J.T. himself," CBS' Jim Nantz observed -- and a smattering of applause from the hillsides broke the silence when Thomas' putt on the second playoff hole dropped.

Woods watched on his computer at home in Florida.

"He's screaming, but no one else is screaming," said Woods, who's not playing the 3M Open. "When Collin makes it, the whole hillsides on 18 would have just erupted. I've been there when they're throwing drinks toward the green, people screaming, high-fiving, running around through bunkers. That's all gone. That's our new reality we're facing."