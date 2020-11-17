3 calves killed in semitrailer crash in Mandan

A semitrailer hauling cattle from Stanley to Mandan crashed on an Interstate 94 exit Tuesday, killing three calves.

Travis Johnson, 33, of Palermo, lost control of the semi while negotiating a tight curve after turning onto Exit 156 into Mandan shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The truck overturned onto the driver's side on the shoulder of the road.

About a dozen cattle escaped through a breach in the roof of the overturned trailer. Law officers, Mandan firefighters and passing motorists helped contain them, and they were later held by law enforcement. An additional 14 head were then led out of the semitrailer opening down a makeshift pen and loaded into a stock trailer.

The cattle were taken to Kist Livestock in Mandan to be examined by veterinarians.

Johnson was not hurt. He was cited for care required.

