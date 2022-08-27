2022-2023 Teen of the Week

Teen of the Week is an area program that honors outstanding and well-rounded high school seniors who excel in school, sports and extracurricular activities. Each week during the program, a senior will be highlighted in a Wednesday feature story on Page 1 of The Bismarck Tribune. Over the course of the program, 32 seniors will be selected as Teen of the Week, but one exemplary student will be selected as Teen of the Year. The Teen of the Year will receive a $5,000 scholarship for school and each teen will be celebrated at an end of the year celebratory reception.
Student nominations are to be submitted by counselors, teachers or principals. Download the official nomination form below and send to:
The Bismarck Tribune, Attn: Teen of the Week
707 E Front Ave. Bismarck, ND 58504
Or email the completed nomination form and accompanying documents to TOTW@bismarcktribune.com
People are also reading…
Nominations are being accepted now through March 2023.
With your nomination form, please be sure to include:
- School activities for Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior year (including any leadership roles)
- Community Activities
- Awards/Accomplishments
- Employment
- Education and Career Goals
- High School Transcript
- 1-2 letter(s) of Recommendation