2021-2022 Teen of the Week

Teen of the Week is an area program that honors outstanding and well-rounded high school seniors who excel in school, sports and extracurricular activities. Each week during the program, a senior will be highlighted in a Wednesday feature story on Page 1 of The Bismarck Tribune. Over the course of the program, 32 seniors will be selected as Teen of the Week, but one exemplary student will be selected as Teen of the Year. The Teen of the Year will receive a $5,000 scholarship for school and each teen will be celebrated at an end of the year celebratory reception.