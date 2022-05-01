2-county police chase ends with rollover crash near Washburn

A police chase that began in Minot ended when the suspect vehicle rolled in the median of U.S. Highway 83 between Washburn and Underwood in McLean County.

The pickup truck fled from a Minot police officer who initiated a traffic stop for reckless driving around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol. Ward County deputies gave chase when the pickup left the city, and then gave way to McLean County deputies as the pickup continued south.

Authorities deployed tire-disabling spike strips but the pickup continued to flee, eventually going out of control about 6 miles north of Washburn and rolling in the median, coming to rest in the northbound lanes of the highway. The highway was closed in the area for about an hour.

The male driver of the pickup and a male passenger were taken to hospitals in Bismarck. The driver suffered serious injuries and the passenger suffered injuries that the Patrol said are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. The names and ages of the pickup occupants were not immediately released.

