120122-spt-MorningKickoff_merged

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 1

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Mandan, 5:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.; Jamestown at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City, Killdeer at Legacy Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Century, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Moorhead, Minn., 7:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Wayzata, Minn., 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.; Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Northern State

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Connecticut

6 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Texas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Belmont

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona State at Colorado

8 p.m.

ESPN — Seton Hall at Kansas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Oregon State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Indiana

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Georgia Tech at Michigan State

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Iowa

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Hero World Challenge

7 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Australian Open

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Detroit

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at New England

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century won its first volleyball championship since 2008 with a 3-1 win over defending champion Grand Forks Red River, who had beaten the Patriots in five sets to win the championship a year prior. The Patriots dropped the first game of the match before winning the next three, in large part because they limited Red River hitters Hadley Steffen, Kaitlin Anderson and Cassidy Bush to 31 kills combined after the trio had racked up 107 total in Red River’s first two state championship matches. As for Century’s hitters, Hannah Larson, Ali Hasche, Jordyn Jossart and Ashley Bohrer combined for 47 kills, with Larson taking game-high honors with 17 while adding seven kills, an assist and four digs.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary ran into a buzzsaw in its first-ever appearance in the NAIA women’s soccer championship, getting shut out 5-0 by fourth-seeded Lindsey Wilson. Mary goalkeeper Kristen Werner kept the damage to what it was by making 14 saves, as the Marauders were outshot 32-4. Natasha Hale had two goals and an assist for the Blue Raiders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Thanksgiving Day was extra special for Herman Baumgartner, as he reached the coveted mark of 300 in non-league action at Midway Lanes. A member of two leagues, the Scratch All Star and the Centennial, both of which play at Midway, it was the first 300 for the Bismarcker in 25 years of play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA’s all-time single-season rebounds record with 2,149 in 1960-61 for the Philadelphia Warriors.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com