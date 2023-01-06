010723-spt-MorningKickoff_merged

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – SW Minn. St. at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Lindenwood
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa
NFL
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Kansas City at Las Vegas
7 p.m.
KFYR – Tennessee at Jacksonville
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
