010723-spt-MorningKickoff_merged

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – SW Minn. St. at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Lindenwood

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

NFL

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Kansas City at Las Vegas

7 p.m.

KFYR – Tennessee at Jacksonville

